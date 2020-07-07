Death Investigation in Hazelwood Neighborhood-Todd Carr Arrested

Portland, OR (STL.News) On July 5th, 2020 at 11:24 a.m., Officers from East Precinct responded to the 400 block of SE 99th Avenue on the report of a disturbance. While on scene, officers discovered the body of a deceased female and took a male suspect into custody.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail responded and conducted an investigation with the aid of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Todd Carr, 54, of Portland was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395 travis.law@portlandoregon.gov

