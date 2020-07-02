Death Investigation in Dorchester by Boston Police

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 12:19 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a radio call for a shot spotter activation in the area of 109 Norfolk Street in Dorchester. While in the area, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Armandine Street and Milton Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Officers located ballistic evidence in the area.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

