Death Investigation by BPD in 39 Mount Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 10:01 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) located a juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after responding to a call for fireworks or possible shots fired in the area of 39 Mount Pleasant Avenue in Roxbury. The victim, suffering life-threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A short time later, two adult male victims presented themselves at local area hospitals for treatment of apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

