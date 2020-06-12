Deandros Finks Arrested In Fatal Crash At West Loop South Houston

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police have arrested a suspect charged in the fatal crash at 2700 West Loop South (West Interstate Highway 610 South) about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday (June 7).

Deandros Finks (b/m, 29) is charged with murder and promotion of prostitution in the 208th State District Court. He is accused in the death of Dejia Baxton, 23, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant P. Pham and Officer G. Anderson reported:

Ms. Baxton was attempting to cross the freeway when she was struck by a gray GMC Yukon XL. The driver of the Yukon remained at the scene and was questioned and released.

Further investigation determined Baxton was attempting to flee Finks at the time she was struck and killed. Finks was subsequently arrested and charged for his role in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

