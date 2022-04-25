Dean Pleads Guilty To Possession Of A “Ghost” Machinegun

Citrus County Man, Dean Dumont Pleads Guilty To Possession Of A “Ghost” Machinegun

Ocala, FL (STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Dean Dumont (23, Inverness) today pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered National Firearms Act firearm (machinegun). Dumont faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing date had not been set. Dumont had been indicted on December 7, 2021.

According to the plea agreement, Dumont unwittingly reached out to a law enforcement confidential informant in November 2021. At that time, Dumont was on state felony supervision for an unrelated matter. Dumont offered to sell the informant a fully automatic, Glock-style handgun for $900 so that Dumont could pay his court costs. Dumont then sent the informant text messages and video files confirming that the firearm had been modified into a machinegun. The informant subsequently purchased the firearm from Dumont in a video-recorded transaction.

Law enforcement testing verified that the firearm discharged more than one round of ammunition from a single pull of the trigger. A record check confirmed that this machinegun was not registered to Dumont in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, as required under federal law. Investigators also determined that it was a “ghost” gun because it had been assembled from a kit, without a manufacturer serial number.

This case was investigated by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

