DC Water: Boil Water Advisory Lifted For All Customers

Protective actions given for those in the second impact area

Washington, DC (STL.News) All DC Water customers in the impact area under the boil water advisory can use tap water for all purposes after following the instructions provided below.

DC Water issued the boil water advisory as a conservative measure to protect public health, and we sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience while we took necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the tap water we deliver.

David L. Gadis, CEO and General Manager of DC Water, said, “Protecting the health and safety of our customers is our highest priority. We understand actions like these are very disruptive, but we will always put our customers’ safety first.”

DC Water lifted the boil water advisory after tests confirmed that drinking water meets all water quality safety standards. DC Water tested water samples from multiple sites in the affected area and has verified that the there is no risk of water contamination from the loss of pressure in some portions of the distribution system. Therefore, DC Water has ended the bottled water distribution.

Please see the interactive map at www.dcwater.com or call the 24-Hour Command Center at (202) 612-3400 to verify if your address was in the affected area.

Customers residing in the previously affected area should take the following precautions before returning to normal water usage:

Run the cold water taps for 10 minutes (if water was not used at all during the advisory).

Discard food or ice prepared with water that was not boiled during the advisory.

Consult the owner’s manual to find out how to sanitize appliances and home filtration systems if used during the advisory.

On August 6, DC Water received one positive test from a sampling site located in the affected area. On August 7 and August 8, subsequent testing did not detect the presence of coliform bacteria contamination.

In the late afternoon of Wednesday, August 4, 2021, crews closed valves in the area of 13th Street and Spring Road, NW in an effort to isolate a leak on a 36” water transmission line to make repairs, causing low or no water pressure to area homes. System pressure was restored and the 36” water transmission line has been repaired.

Please share this information with your friends and neighbors, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this public notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

Please read the FAQ for action following the Boil Water Advisory which is located on the website.

DC Water will work with customers to answer questions and respond to additional issues following the Boil Water Advisory. Customers with water quality questions should contact the Drinking Water Division at (202) 612-3440 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

All other questions or suggestions should be directed to DC Water Customer Service at 202-354-3600 (Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) or the 24-Hour Command Center at (202) 612-3400. Information is also available at www.dcwater.com and FAQs are provided at dcwater.com/BWAliftFAQ.