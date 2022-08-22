DC Mayor Urges to Get Homeowner Assistance Fund

Mayor Bowser to Urge Residents to Take Advantage of Programs to Help DC Residents Become and Stay Homeowners

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Monday, August 22, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Housing and Community Development will urge residents to take advantage of two important homeownership programs: the Home Purchase Assistance Program and the Homeowner Assistance Fund.

In June, Mayor Bowser launched the Homeowner Assistance Fund to provide financial assistance to residents struggling to make housing related payments. Homeowners who are struggling to make payments are urged to apply for the program before the end of the District’s foreclosure moratorium on September 30. Additionally, on October 1, the maximum assistance that residents can receive through the Home Purchase Assistance Program will increase from $80,000 to $202,000, and residents interested in becoming homeowners are urged to start the HPAP process.

When:

Monday, August 22, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Anita Bonds, Councilmember, At-Large

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Drew Hubbard, Interim Director, Department of Housing and Community Development

David Guerra Restrepo, Home Purchase Assistance Program (HPAP) Homeowner, Housing Counselor, Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC)

Where:

DHCD Housing Resource Center

1800 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

*Closest Metro Station: Anacostia Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Good Hope Road & Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE*

