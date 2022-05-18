DC Mayor to Tour Transformative Projects

Mayor Bowser and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Tour Transformative Projects Focused on Building a More Connected, Equitable and Sustainable DC

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Wednesday, May 18, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu as well as members of the DC Build Back Better Infrastructure Task Force, community leaders and local and federal government officials to highlight transformative infrastructure projects focused on making Washington, DC more connected, equitable and sustainable.

The team will convene at a DC Water lead pipe replacement project, which is part of a comprehensive strategy to remove all lead service lines by 2030. T his important work is supported through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Following the tour, Mayor Bowser will lead a community walk across a section of Interstate 295 to emphasize the need to reconnect communities once divided by highways. Immediately following the community walk, Mayor Bowser will host a ceremonial bond signing for the DC Smart Lighting Project, which will upgrade the entire 75,000 streetlight network throughout the District.

Throughout Infrastructure Week, Mayor Bowser is highlighting investments in infrastructure and initiatives focused on building a more connected, resilient, and equitable DC. In March, Mayor Bowser announced the creation of the DC Build Back Better Infrastructure Task Force, which will advise on priority projects to be funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Task Force is made up of experts from District agencies and external partners who will ensure the District’s effectiveness in securing and deploying federal dollars while creating projects that will impact residents across the District and generations of Washingtonians to come.

When:

Wednesday, May 18, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor to the President, Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator

Radhika Fox, Assistant Administrator, US Environmental Protection Agency

Former US Department of Transportation Secretary Rodney Slater, Co-chair, DC Build Back Better Infrastructure Task Force

Jan Adams, Co-chair, DC Build Back Better Infrastructure Task Force

Sharon Kershbaum, Deputy Director, District Department of Transportation

Jason Hughes, DC Water Vice President of Water Operations

Where:

Starting Location: DC Water Lead Replacement Site (Gault Place & 42nd Street, NE)

Press Conference and Bond Signing: 701 Kenilworth Terrace, NE

*Closest Metro Station: Minnesota Avenue Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Minnesota Avenue Metro Station*