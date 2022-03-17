DC Mayor to Highlight Investments For a Stronger DC

Mayor Bowser to Highlight Investments in Building a Safer, Stronger DC

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by members of her Administration to highlight how investments in her Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Budget will help more residents, of every age, get connected to opportunities that keep them safe and engaged.

With Linda Harllee Harper, the Director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, the Mayor will explain how a $1.7 million investment will enable the District to hire 20 Life Coaches and three supervisors to provide intensive case coordination services for residents who have been identified as most vulnerable to becoming a victim of or perpetrator of violent crime.

Additionally, the Mayor will be joined by Delano Hunter, the Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, to highlight a $13.5 million investment in recreation opportunities that will play a role in keeping more young people safe and engaged. The Mayor’s “Rec for A.L.L.” proposal will allow the District to drastically expand recreation opportunities for young people, including the addition of 10,000 summer camp slots, 1,400 additional Learn-to-Swim slots and restored Sunday pool service in select centers, and 1,200 new opportunities for girls to enroll in new volleyball, softball, and soccer teams/leagues.

When:

Thursday, March 17 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Linda Harllee Harper, Director, Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Delano Hunter, Director, Department of Parks and Recreation

Where:

Kennedy Recreation Center

1401 7th Street, NW

*Closest Metro Station: Shaw/Howard University Metro Station*

*Closest Capital Bikeshare Station: 8th & O Street NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to?press@dc.gov.