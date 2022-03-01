DC Mayor Statement on February 2022 Revenue Estimates

Washington, DC (STL.News) the DC Government released the revised revenue estimates for the FY 2022 – 2025 District of Columbia Budget and Financial Plan. The forecast for local fund revenue is revised upward in FY 2022 by $149 million. The local source revenue forecast for FY 2022 – FY 2025 has also been revised upward by a total of approximately $603 million. In response to the new estimates, Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement:

“The state of the District continues to demonstrate that we are more resilient than we ever have been before. In 2022, we doubled down on the fact that we are, without question, the District of Comebacks. Our prosperity and vigor translate into more resources to invest in our residents, and, in turn, this ensures that more Washingtonians have a fair shot and the opportunity to come back stronger. Even throughout all the hardships our residents and communities have endured, we have remained focused on moving our city forward, advancing our DC values, and continuing to work for an inclusive prosperity that allows all residents to take part in our shared success.”