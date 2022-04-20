DC Mayor – New Joy Evans Therapeutic Recreation Center

Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on the New Joy Evans Therapeutic Recreation Center

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser On Wednesday, April 20, at 12:30 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and District leaders will break ground on the new Joy Evans Therapeutic Recreation Center in Ward 7.

The $40.4 million project, which will span 37,000 square feet over 7.5 acres of land, will become the premier therapeutic recreation center serving residents of all ages and abilities. The new center will provide therapy, wellness, and active rooms as well as a 1,800 square-foot therapeutic pool, in addition to a 135 square-foot spa, senior lounge, tech lounge, caregiver lounge, fitness center, meeting rooms, and a regulation gymnasium. The site will also include playgrounds with shade canopies, pavilions, a splash pad, a community garden, a sensory garden, walkways and pathways throughout the grounds, a basketball court, a baseball field, parking, and open park space for community gatherings.

The Mayor will also highlight investments in her Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot budget that will keep Washington, DC a city where people of all ages and abilities can thrive, including $353 million over the next six years to construct and modernize parks and recreation facilities, $294 million to preserve and maintain ADA-compliant recreation, library, and school facilities, $2.6 million to keep seniors connected to family, friends, healthcare and wellness through the distribution of personal tablets, as well as $11.5 million at the Department of Disability Services to retain direct support professionals who care for residents.

When:

Wednesday, April 20, at 12:30 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Vincent C. Gray, Ward 7

Keith A. Anderson, Director, Department of General Services

Delano Hunter, Director, Department of Parks and Recreation

Mathew McCollough, Director, Office of Disability Rights

Laura Newland, Director, Department of Aging and Community Living

Andrew Reese, Director, Department on Disability Services

Where:

Joy Evans Recreation Center Site

3030 G Street SE

*Closest Bus Routes: S35, V2, V4*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Randle Circle & Minnesota Ave SE*