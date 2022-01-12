DC Mayor Declares Public Health Emergency

Mayor Bowser Declares a Limited Public Health Emergency Until January 26, 2022

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser issued Mayor’s Order 2022-008, declaring a limited COVID-19 public health emergency until January 26, 2022.

The limited public health emergency, effective immediately, will allow DC Health to modify procedures, deadlines, and standards authorized during the declared emergency. By declaring a public health emergency, the District and healthcare partners can continue to respond expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts.

The full Mayor’s Order is available here.