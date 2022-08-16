DC Mayor Calls on Employers to Host Student Interns

Mayor Bowser Calls on Employers to Host DC High School Student Interns this School Year

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted the District’s new Advanced Internship Program (AIP) and other programming that reimagines the high school experience and helps DC students build career-ready skills. The District is seeking employers to host high school interns this school year. Interested employers can register here until Friday, August 19.

“As we look ahead toward the new school year, we are excited to not only welcome students back to the classroom, but also to offer our high school students new, quality work experiences that will help prepare them for life and a career,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re calling on local businesses to partner with the District by hosting our incredible students for a school-year internship that will give them hands-on experience in high-demand fields, while getting paid and earning high school credit.”

Launched this past Spring, AIP is the District’s first school-year internship that places highly qualified high school juniors and seniors into opportunities that are specifically aligned to their Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs of study and provides students both a wage and course credit. All students have completed at least two Career and Technical Education courses in the industry where they are being placed and are now interested in gaining work experience. Interns work 8-12 hours per week and are paid the minimum wage ($16.10) through funds provided by the Office of the State Superintendent for Education (OSSE).

This year, OSSE is seeking to place 330 qualified CTE students into a school-year internship. Eligible students are placed through a matching process, which is aligned to their CTE program of study.

OSSE is specifically recruiting employers in the following industries:

Architecture & Construction

Arts, A/V Technology & Communications

Business Management & Finance

Engineering

Health Science

Hospitality & Tourism

Information Technology

Law, Public Safety & Security

“The Advanced Internship Program will launch careers for hundreds of DC high school students who will have a chance to hone their skills through high-quality internships in competitive career fields that pay well,” said State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant. “These transformative internships can help students apply the skills they have learned in the classroom with meaningful career experiences. We need the support of our community and business partners in this endeavor.”

In addition, this school year, OSSE is launching the Advanced Technical Center, made possible through a $9 million recovery investment from Mayor Bowser. The ATC is a centralized program in a well-equipped facility that will provide CTE course access to District students from high schools to prepare them for high-wage, high-skill, and/or in-demand careers. During the 2022-23 school year, the ATC will be physically located on the campus of Trinity Washington University. Program offerings will include:

Cybersecurity

General Nursing

Health Information Technology

Any student attending a public District of Columbia high school that receives federal Carl D. Perkins funding for their CTE programming is eligible to enroll into ATC courses. Students interested in taking coursework at the ATC should speak with their campus counselor.

Read more related news of DC: