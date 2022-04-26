DC Mayor Bowser to Make #DCIsOpen Announcement

Mayor Bowser to Make a Summer 2022 #DCIsOpen Announcement

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, on Tuesday, April 26, at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join students and staff at Ballou High School to make a Summer 2022 #DCIsOpen announcement.

When:

Tuesday, April 26, at 12 pm

*Press should plan to arrive and set up by 11:30 am*

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Willie Jackson, Principal, Ballou High School

Ballou Marching Band

Where:

Ballou High School

3401 4th Street SE

*Closest Routes: A2, A6, A7, A8, W1*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Mississippi Avenue & 4th Street SE*

Press interested in attending the event are required to RSVP [email protected]

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event.? To request a live feed of the event, please email [email protected] To view the event online, visit?mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN)