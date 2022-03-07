DC Mayor Bowser to Kick Off #FairShot Jobs Week

Mayor Bowser to Kick Off #FairShot Jobs Week, Announce Metropolitan Police Department’s 30×30 Pledge to Hire More Officers and Advance Women in Policing

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser , Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III, and Assistant Chief Morgan Kane will announce the Metropolitan Police Department’s participation in the 30×30 pledge to hire more officers and advance women in policing. The 30×30 pledge focuses on increasing the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030, and ensures police policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified women officers throughout their careers.

Nationwide, women make up approximately 12% of sworn women officers. Currently, Washington, DC is ahead of the national average, with women making up 23% of MPD’s sworn officers. Still, the Department remains focused on hiring more women to ensure MPD reflects and represents the community. MPD’s most recent incoming recruit class was 52% women and the current MPD Cadet Corps is 47% women. Since taking office, Mayor Bowser has made it a priority to invest in and grow the Cadet Program, expanding the program from 20 cadets in 2015 to 150 cadets in Fiscal Year 2022.

The MPD Cadet Corps program, a specialized program for 17- to 24-year old DC residents to serve part-time as uniformed, civilian employees, is an opportunity for Washingtonians to earn a salary, earn up to 60 tuition-free college credits, and be placed on track to enter MPD’s Police Officer Recruit Program. Chief Contee, who first joined MPD as a police cadet in 1989, is also a strong advocate for the Cadet Corps Program and its vital role in helping MPD hire more DC residents, people of color, and female officers.

This event will kick off #FairShot Jobs Week. Throughout the week, Mayor Bowser will highlight employment programs and career opportunities at DC Government.

When:

Monday, March 7 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Chief Robert J. Contee, III, Metropolitan Police Department

Assistant Chief Morgan Kane, Metropolitan Police Department

Where:

MPD Harbor Patrol

550 Water Street, SW

