DC Mayor Bowser to Kick Off DC Values Week

Mayor Bowser to Kick Off DC Values Week
Washington, DC (STL.News) On Friday, June 10, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will kick off DC Values Week and provide updates on the District’s preparations for upcoming events happening across DC, including Capital Pride and March For Our Lives.
When:
Friday, June 10, at 11 am
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Japer Bowles, Director, Mayor’s Office on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Affairs
Chief Robert J. Contee III, Metropolitan Police Department
Sahand Miraminy, Director of Operations, Capital Pride Alliance
Where:
Reeves Center – Outdoor Plaza
2000 14th Street NW
*Closest Metro Station: U Street/African Amer Civil War Memorial/Cardozo*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 14th & V Street NW*