DC Mayor Bowser to Kick Off DC Values Week

Mayor Bowser to Kick Off DC Values Week

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Friday, June 10, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will kick off DC Values Week and provide updates on the District’s preparations for upcoming events happening across DC, including Capital Pride and March For Our Lives.

When:

Friday, June 10, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Japer Bowles, Director, Mayor’s Office on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Questioning Affairs

Chief Robert J. Contee III, Metropolitan Police Department

Sahand Miraminy, Director of Operations, Capital Pride Alliance

Where:

Reeves Center – Outdoor Plaza

2000 14th Street NW

*Closest Metro Station: U Street/African Amer Civil War Memorial/Cardozo*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 14th & V Street NW*