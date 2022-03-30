DC Mayor Bowser to Highlight Investments for DC Seniors

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Aging and Community Living will highlight investments for DC seniors and encourage seniors to register for programming at District senior wellness centers. Prior to delivering her remarks, the Mayor will join seniors in a fitness class promoting healthy living and wellness at every age, stage, and ability.

Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot Budget includes a $40 million package of Legacy Initiatives that will help longtime DC residents stay in DC, in part by making it more affordable to own and maintain a home. The budget also focuses on making sure seniors have access to world-class health care, housing, and opportunities to stay connected, including $1 million for expanded transportation access through the Connector Card program, $2.6 million for tablets and data plans for qualifying seniors, and $750,000 to distribute grocery cards for seniors who need them.

When:

Wednesday, March 30

At 11 am, the Mayor will participate in a fitness class. Immediately after the fitness class, the Mayor will deliver remarks and take questions.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Laura Newland, Director, DC Department of Aging and Community Living

Where:

Bernice Fonteneau Senior Wellness Center

3531 Georgia Avenue, NW

*Closest Metro: Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Georgia Ave & Morton St NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to?press@dc.gov.