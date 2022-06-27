DC Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on Lillian J. Huff Library

Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on Lamond-Riggs/Lillian J. Huff Library

Washington, DC) – On Monday, June 27, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join community members to open the new Lamond-Riggs/Lillian J. Huff Library.

The Lillian J. Huff Library is the District’s 22nd library renovated or rebuilt since 2007. The new 23,500-square-foot library is nearly 5,000 square feet larger than the 17,930-square-foot library it replaced.

In May, the DC Public Library Board of Trustees voted to name the new library the Lamond-Riggs/Lillian J. Huff Library, honoring the longtime activist and Ward 5 resident. A former President of the Lamond-Riggs Citizens Association and a former Democratic National Committee member, Huff was instrumental in securing the funding from Congress to build the original Lamond-Riggs Library. Huff served as the first President of the Friends of the Lamond-Riggs Library. She was also Vice President of the Federation of Friends of the DC Public Library.

When:

Monday, June 27, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Bowser

Councilmember Kenyon McDuffie, Ward 5

Councilmember Trayon White, Ward 8

Antonio Williams, Chair, DC Public Library Board of Trustees

Mayor Sharon Pratt, Member, Committee to Rename the DC Lamond-Riggs Public Library

Robert Oliver, President, Friends of the Lamond-Riggs/Lillian J. Huff Library

Tiara Crutchfield, Teen Council Member, DC Public Library

Where:

Lamond Riggs/Lillian J. Huff Library

5401 South Dakota Avenue, NE

*Closest Metro Station: Fort Totten Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 3rd Street and Riggs Road NE*