DC Mayor Bowser to Celebrate MLK Gateway Project

By Maryam Shah
Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Major Milestones on MLK Gateway Project in Historic Anacostia

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Monday, November 15, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join the Department of Housing and Community Development, the Menkiti Group, LISC, CityFirst Bank, PNC Bank and Enlightened Inc. to celebrate the completion of MLK Gateway’s Phase I and the start of Phase II.

Phase I represents the renovation of the historic retail buildings at 1201-1215 Good Hope Road, SE including a two-story office addition above the retail.  The office addition of 20,000 square feet is occupied by D.C.-based Enlightened, a leading cyber-technology company, bringing 150 employees from their downtown DC location to Anacostia.

Phase II of MLK Gateway would infill an office building at 1109 Good Hope Road, 1905-1909 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE, and along the adjacent portion of Shannon Place, SE, restoring the existing buildings at 1901 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE and 1111 Good Hope Road, SE.

WHEN:
Monday, November 15, at 11 am

WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Trayon White, Councilmember, Ward 8
Kenyan McDuffie, Councilmember, Ward 5
John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor, Planning and Economic Development
Bo Menkiti, Founder and CEO, The Menkiti Group
Brian Burke, Executive Vice President of Development and Finance, The Menkiti Group
Keiva Dennis, Vice President, PNC Bank
George Ashton, Managing Director, Strategic Investments, LISC
Ryan Riel, EVP, Chief Real Estate Lending Officer, EagleBank
Brian Murray, CEO, SHIFT Capital
Antwanye Ford, President & CEO, Enlightened Inc.
Andy Navarrette, Executive Vice President, Head of External Affairs, Capital One Financial Corporation
Charlie Whitaker, Ward 8 Small Business Owner, CEO of Career Path DC
Tarik Settles, Operations Manager, Enlightened Inc.

WHERE:
1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE
*Closest Metro Station: Anacostia Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Good Hope Road & Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to press@dc.gov.

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

