DC Mayor Bowser to Celebrate MLK Gateway Project

Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Major Milestones on MLK Gateway Project in Historic Anacostia

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Monday, November 15, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join the Department of Housing and Community Development, the Menkiti Group, LISC, CityFirst Bank, PNC Bank and Enlightened Inc. to celebrate the completion of MLK Gateway’s Phase I and the start of Phase II.

Phase I represents the renovation of the historic retail buildings at 1201-1215 Good Hope Road, SE including a two-story office addition above the retail. The office addition of 20,000 square feet is occupied by D.C.-based Enlightened, a leading cyber-technology company, bringing 150 employees from their downtown DC location to Anacostia.

Phase II of MLK Gateway would infill an office building at 1109 Good Hope Road, 1905-1909 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE, and along the adjacent portion of Shannon Place, SE, restoring the existing buildings at 1901 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE and 1111 Good Hope Road, SE.

WHEN:

Monday, November 15, at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Trayon White, Councilmember, Ward 8

Kenyan McDuffie, Councilmember, Ward 5

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor, Planning and Economic Development

Bo Menkiti, Founder and CEO, The Menkiti Group

Brian Burke, Executive Vice President of Development and Finance, The Menkiti Group

Keiva Dennis, Vice President, PNC Bank

George Ashton, Managing Director, Strategic Investments, LISC

Ryan Riel, EVP, Chief Real Estate Lending Officer, EagleBank

Brian Murray, CEO, SHIFT Capital

Antwanye Ford, President & CEO, Enlightened Inc.

Andy Navarrette, Executive Vice President, Head of External Affairs, Capital One Financial Corporation

Charlie Whitaker, Ward 8 Small Business Owner, CEO of Career Path DC

Tarik Settles, Operations Manager, Enlightened Inc.

WHERE:

1909 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

*Closest Metro Station: Anacostia Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Good Hope Road & Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to press@dc.gov.