DC Mayor Bowser to Announce Efforts to Vaccinate Children

Mayor Bowser to Announce Expanded Efforts to Encourage Families to Vaccinate Children Ahead of Upcoming School Year
Washington, DC (STL.News) On Monday, June 6, at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser?will announce expanded efforts to encourage families to vaccinate their children ahead of the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. In an effort to help families be in compliance with required vaccinations for students to attend school, the District will offer expanded immunization access, conduct extensive outreach, and provide resources for schools and healthcare providers.
When:
Monday, June 6, at 12 pm
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools
Dr. Thomas Farley, Senior Deputy Director, Community Health Administration, DC Health
Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent for Education
Dr. Hope Rhodes, Medical Director, Children’s National THEARC
Where:
Children’s National THEARC
1801 Mississippi Avenue SE
*Closest Metro Station:?Congress Heights Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station:?Mississippi Avenue & 19th Street SE / THEARC*