DC Mayor Bowser to Announce Efforts to Vaccinate Children

Mayor Bowser to Announce Expanded Efforts to Encourage Families to Vaccinate Children Ahead of Upcoming School Year

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Monday, June 6, at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser?will announce expanded efforts to encourage families to vaccinate their children ahead of the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. In an effort to help families be in compliance with required vaccinations for students to attend school, the District will offer expanded immunization access, conduct extensive outreach, and provide resources for schools and healthcare providers.

When:

Monday, June 6, at 12 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools

Dr. Thomas Farley, Senior Deputy Director, Community Health Administration, DC Health

Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent for Education

Dr. Hope Rhodes, Medical Director, Children’s National THEARC

Where:

Children’s National THEARC

1801 Mississippi Avenue SE

*Closest Metro Station:?Congress Heights Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station:?Mississippi Avenue & 19th Street SE / THEARC*