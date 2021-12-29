DC Mayor Bowser Shifts FITDC Fresh Start 5K to Virtual Event

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the 8th Annual #FITDC Fresh Start 5K on New Year’s Day, originally scheduled to be held in person at Anacostia Park, will now be virtual.

Residents can still participate in this tradition outdoors, but instead of gathering at one location, participants are encouraged to run or walk in their neighborhood or at one of the suggested locations listed below. Participants who were already signed up or who sign up this week can still pick up a free #FITDC Fresh Start t-shirt, custom 5K bib, and medal outside of the following DPR locations on Wednesday, December 29 and Thursday, December 30 from 10 am – 4 pm:

Columbia Heights Community Center (1480 Girard Street NW)

Edgewood Recreation Center (301 Franklin Street NE)

Deanwood Community Center (1350 49th Street NE)

Wilson Aquatic Center (4551 Fort Drive NW)

Participants are encouraged to wear their shirts and bibs on New Year’s Day as they run/walk and share pictures and selfies on social media using the #FreshStart5K.

When:

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Where:

Anywhere in DC, including at the suggested routes listed below.

Suggested Routes

Ward 1:

Banneker Recreation Center – 2500 Georgia Avenue NW

Shaw Neighborhood 5K Route

Ward 2:

Stead Recreation Center – 1625 P Street NW

Hains Point 5K Route

Freedom Plaza 5K Route

White House to National Mall 5K Route

Ward 3:

Palisades Community Center – 5200 Sherier Place NW

Ward 4:

Rock Creek Park 5K Route

Ward 5:

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center – 1100 Michigan Ave NE

Union Station to US Capitol 5K Route

Ward 6:

Sherwood Recreation Center – 640 10th Street NE

Ward 7:

Kenilworth Recreation Center – 4321 Ord Street NE

Hillcrest Recreation Center – 3100 Denver St SE

Ward 8:

Anacostia Park 5K Route

Oxon Run Park Trail – 1200 Mississippi Ave SE

Established in 2015, FITDC is Mayor Muriel Bowser’s health and wellness initiative in partnership with DPR to close the health gap among District residents and help communities live healthier and more active lifestyles. In 2022, this comprehensive approach to improving public health will reach over 25,000 residents through 5Ks, bike rides, outdoor fitness classes, nutrition seminars, and mental health forums.