DC Mayor Bowser on Women’s Equality Day

Statement from Mayor Bowser on Women’s Equality Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser commemorated Women’s Equality Day and released the following statement:

“This year, we celebrate Women’s Equality Day with the knowledge that 2022 has been a year of highs and lows for our country – and especially for women. We were devasted when the Supreme Court took health care back five decades in overturning Roe v. Wade. And the very next week, we were reminded of why we persevere when Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“So today, we celebrate with the knowledge that progress is not always permanent, but our commitment to progress is. When the 19th Amendment became law, millions of women of color knew that, for them, it was only the beginning. So, from those women, we draw our inspiration to keep fighting. We fight for abortion access – for control of our bodies and futures. We fight for racial justice, economic justice, and environmental justice. And, of course, we fight for DC statehood so that the women and girls who live in Washington, DC will one day have full access to our nation’s democracy and the right to vote for two senators and a voting representative.”

