DC Mayor Bowser Invites to Apply for Building Blocks Grants

Mayor Bowser Invites Community Members to Apply for Building Blocks DC Grants

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today,?Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Linda Harllee Harper invited District residents and community-based organizations to apply for up to $5,000 in Building Blocks DC Grants, administered by the Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) to support activities and programs aimed at creating a safer DC. The deadline to submit an application is 5 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022.

“The goal of these grants is to empower the community,” said Mayor Bowser. ?“We know that solving issues of violence requires a whole-of-community approach. With these grants, we’re supporting people who have deep roots in our community, who understand the challenges we face, and who are passionate about saving lives and building a safer DC.”

OGVP, in partnership with Progressive Life Center and the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, is providing grants of up to $5,000 to reduce gun violence in neighborhoods. This grant opportunity is for community-based non-profit groups and organizations, clergy groups, individuals, or small businesses in the District to propose creative services related to community wealth, healing, and revitalization. Previous grantees have provided activities related to leadership development, healing and mental wellness, neighborhood outreach, block cleaning, direct intervention, and more. Communities most impacted by gun violence will be prioritized. For more information about eligibility and this grant opportunity, please visit progressivelifecenter.org/office-of-gun-violence-prevention.

“We know that the work of gun violence prevention requires collaboration with residents to be effective,” said Director Harllee Harper. “These grants continue our promise to connect our community partners with the resources they need to keep doing this important work.”

Applications are due by 5 pm on Friday, April 15. All applications must be submitted via email to Progressive Life Center at [email protected]