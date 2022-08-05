DC Mayor Bowser Highlights Summer of Fun Activities

Mayor Bowser Highlights Continued ‘Summer of Fun’ Activities

Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) encouraged families to explore the bounty of events and programs that residents of all ages can take advantage of throughout August and leading up to the first day of school.

“Throughout the summer, DPR and our community partners have hosted fun, engaging and creative programming to keep our residents, especially our young people, safe and engaged,” said Mayor Bowser. “We still have another month of fun planned, and we want families to continue coming out for all that DPR has planned.”

Events and programs that residents of all ages can take advantage throughout the month of August include:

Outdoor Movie Nights – Outdoor movie nights continue with showings of this summer’s feature film, the Disney/Pixar movie “Turning Red.” Outdoor screenings continue through August 26. Find a full listing of “Turning Red” showings at rovingleaders.splashthat.com. Also, join DPR for a special “Movie on the Deck” on Saturday, August 13 at Ridge Road Pool, when DPR keeps the pool open late and does an outdoor screening on the pool deck, featuring the film “Pride,” starring Terrence Howard and Bernie Mac.

Play in the Park – Every Tuesday and Thursday through August 25, DPR brings out bounce houses, scooters, bikes, snow cones, and popcorn to activate Bruce Monroe Park (Tuesdays) and Oxon Run Park (Thursdays).

Late Night Hype & Late Night Drip – Each Friday evening through August 19, a different recreation center or outdoor pool stays open late and is activated with games, unique activities, live music, food, and much more!

Friday, August 5: Fort Stanton Pool, 1800 Erie Street, SE

Friday, August 12: Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Avenue, NE

Friday, August 19: Banneker Pool, 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

Chuck Brown Day – The 8th Annual Chuck Brown Day celebration will bring together Rare Essence, Doug E. Fresh, UCB, and the Chuck Brown Band on Saturday, August 20 at Chuck Brown Memorial Park.

“DPR has been busy all summer providing residents with meaningful recreation and safe social connections, and we’re not done yet,” said DPR Director Delano Hunter. “We invite residents to enjoy these unique offerings from DPR throughout August and stay tuned for more from the place #WhereFunHappens.”

In addition to these activities, DPR continues to operate 23 outdoor pools and 34 splash parks, which remain open through Labor Day, offer weekly vegetable giveaways from community gardens at Edgewood and Lederer Gardens, host numerous backpack giveaways and back-to-school events, as well as many senior-centered events and programs for all ages.

For complete details on any events mentioned above, visit dpr.events