DC Mayor Bowser Highlights Investments in Seniors

Mayor Bowser Highlights Investments in Seniors at Senior Fest 2022: The Homecoming

Washington, DC (STL.News) At Senior Fest 2022: The Homecoming, Mayor Muriel Bowser highlighted how her Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot budget, which the Council passed yesterday, invests in, celebrates, and honors the achievements and contributions of DC’s seniors.

“DC is open and we are excited to welcome our seniors back to one of our most beloved signature celebrations,” said Mayor Bowser. “The Fiscal Year 2023 budget is a $19.5 billion budget that invests in the legacies of longtime Washingtonians. We celebrate those legacies and the Washingtonians who built them.”

In addition to a $40 million package of Legacy Initiatives that will help longtime DC residents stay in DC, in part by making it more affordable to own and maintain a home, the Fair Shot budget also focuses on making sure seniors have access to world-class health care, housing, and opportunities to stay connected, including:

$1 million for expanded transportation access through the Connector Card program,

$2.6 million for tablets and data plans for qualifying seniors, and

$750,000 to distribute grocery cards for seniors who need them.

Other investments include a 2% property tax cap for seniors, which lowers the amount that property taxes can go up every year; a $500,000 investment in free dental services; and $425,000 investment in the expansion of Safe at Home to address additional fall risk factors including balance and strength activities and vision screenings. Additionally, earlier this year, Mayor Bowser broke ground on the new Joy Evans Therapeutic Recreation Center, a $40.4 million project located in Ward 7 that will become the premier therapeutic recreation center in the region and will serve residents along the full spectrum of physical and cognitive abilities.

“We’re so glad to be back at Senior Fest with DPR,” said Laura Newland, Director of Department of Aging and Community Living. “Today is really about celebrating community and thanks to the Mayor’s commitment to seniors, we have so many opportunities to stay connected and show up for one another throughout the summer.”

Senior Fest, which has been on hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of DPR’s annual signature events. During the event, which was held at the Gateway DC pavilion on the St. Elizabeths East campus, seniors enjoyed entertainment, music, food, and engaging speakers in a college homecoming-themed setting outdoors.

“Senior Fest, DPR’s annual celebration of platinum Washingtonians, is back and better than ever,” said DPR Director Delano Hunter. “This signature event is just a glimpse of all we have to offer senior residents 365 days a year. From dance, fitness, and culinary arts classes to entrepreneurship and career development programs – DPR is committed to offering gold standard programs, activities, and facilities to our platinum community.”