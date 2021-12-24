DC Mayor Bowser Announces Appointment of Anita Cozart

Washington, DC (STL.News) Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a transition of executive leadership in her Administration.

Anita Cozart – Interim Director, Office of Planning (OP)

Interim Director Anita Cozart has a history of public sector work primarily focused on Washington DC, bringing over a decade of experience utilizing a racial equity lens with community planning, housing, transportation and infrastructure policy. Since 2019, she has served as Deputy Director of Community Planning and Design at the Office of Planning, her second tour of service at the agency. In the role of Deputy, Interim Director Cozart oversaw OP’s work on neighborhood planning and urban design, including leading teams that spearheaded the recent Comprehensive Plan update, commenced the next generation of neighborhood plans, and developed the Streets for People program to activate downtown public spaces and support economic recovery. Interim Director Cozart previously served at OP as a Neighborhood and Citywide Planner and Chief of Staff, and as a managing director at PolicyLink, where she led place-based, equitable development initiatives in cities across the United States.