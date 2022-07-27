DC Mayor Bowser Announces $500,000 Scholarships

Mayor Bowser Announces $500,000 in Scholarships to Support District Families With Access to Out-of-School Time Programming

Washington, DC – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser encouraged District families to apply for scholarships to participate in approved out-of-school time (OST) programming under a new $500,000 program for school-aged youth. This new program will provide financial assistance that families can use to cover the cost of after school, weekend, summer and other out-of-school time programs and activities. Scholarship funds can be used to help families cover enrollment fees and other costs associated with finding a program that meets the needs and passions of youth residing in the District.

“During the summer and throughout the school year, it is absolutely critical that we keep our youth engaged with high-quality programming in and out the classroom,” said Mayor Bowser. “With this program, can help more families enroll in and pay for opportunities in the community that match their child’s needs and interests.”

The Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office), located in the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education (DME), has partnered with Greater Washington Community Foundation (GWCF) to facilitate the distribution of a total of $500,000 to eligible youth and manage the grant competition. The maximum scholarship amount is $10,000. Applications are currently being accepted and will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Some examples of programs that are supported by the scholarship include, but are not limited to, academic enrichment, tutoring, mentoring, athletics, dance, coding, STEM, programs designed for students with disabilities, advanced learners, and English Language Learners (ELL), programs designed for special populations, and much more. Families will need to have a OST program in mind when applying so that GWCF can ensure they are requesting funds for eligible activities. Applicants will be notified of funding decisions within 4 weeks of application submission. Individuals not considered at-risk by definition may also be eligible to receive a scholarship based on need and availability of funding.