DC Mayor Bowser Announced Sessions for Learn-to-Swim

Mayor Bowser and DPR Announce Additional Sessions for Learn-to-Swim for All Ages

Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced that the agency has added 64 additional Learn-to-Swim classes to be offered this summer at outdoor pools; these classes are in addition to the 112 classes already scheduled at indoor pools. The additional classes will begin this week and registration for many classes is still open. Classes are offered for residents of all ages, from parent/toddler to seniors.

“We want young people engaged in safe activities all summer, and our outdoor pools are a tremendous resource for the community,” said Mayor Bowser. “If you know someone who could benefit from swimming lessons, help us spread the word that we have more swimming classes available. We’re proud that between our swim classes at DCPS and our swim classes at DPR, DC is a city where people of all ages can use and enjoy our indoor and outdoor public pools.”

The new Learn-to-Swim classes begin this week, run 30-45 minutes per session, and will take place throughout July and August. Classes are being offered at the following outdoor pools:

Harry Thomas, Sr. Pool, 1743 Lincoln Road, NE

Woody Ward Pool, 5100 Southern Avenue, SE

Fort Stanton Pool, 1800 Erie Street, SE

“We are proud to be able to respond to high demand for DPR’s Learn-to-Swim classes and make an immediate return on Mayor Bowser’s investment,” said DPR Director Delano Hunter. “These programs will continue to grow and help keep residents active and most importantly teach the community to swim.”

Mayor Bowser and DPR are focused on creating additional recreation opportunities for residents of all ages, and especially for young residents. In the recently passed FY23 budget, the Mayor included $13.5 million for Recreation for A.L.L, which will dramatically expand recreation opportunities with: