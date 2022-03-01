DC Mayor – 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival Plans

Mayor Bowser and National Cherry Blossom Festival Leaders to Announce 2022 Festival Plans

Washington, DC (STL.News) On Tuesday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser and National Cherry Blossom Festival leaders will join the National Park Service and other city officials for a joint press conference to announce plans to celebrate and rediscover spring in Washington, DC.

Hosted from March 20 – April 17, the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival will include four weeks of events featuring diverse and creative programming that promotes traditional and contemporary arts and culture, natural beauty, and community spirit.

When:

Tuesday, March 1 at 10 M

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Diana Mayhew, President & CEO, National Cherry Blossom Festival

Chinyere Hubbard, Senior Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Events DC

Ryo Kuroishi, Counsellor for Public Affairs, Director of Japan Information and Culture Center, Embassy of Japan

Jeff Reinbold, Superintendent, National Mall and Memorial Parks

Elliott Ferguson, President & CEO, Destination DC

Lea Craigie-Marshall, 2022 Festival Artist

Where:

1331 Maryland Avenue, SW

Closest Metro Station: Smithsonian Metro Station

Closest Bikeshare Station: USDA/12th & C Street SW