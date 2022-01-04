DC Government to Open at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 4

DC Government to Open at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4

Washington, DC (STL.News) Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Tuesday, January 4, DC Government will open at 11:00 a.m. Vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites will be open, with some sites on a slightly adjusted schedule.

COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites

Walk-up vaccination sites operating on Tuesday, January 4 are posted on vaccinate.dc.gov.

The nine DC Public Library Test Yourself Express rapid antigen test pickup sites will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The 36 Test Yourself DC at-home PCR test kit pick up and drop-off sites will be open for pick up from 11:00 a.m.

until 6:00 p.m.; samples can be dropped off at all sites until 8:00 p.m.

Walk-up PCR testing will be available at four sites tomorrow:

Thrive DC at 1525 Newton Street NW from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Engine 8 at 1520 C Street SE from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Engine 10 at 1342 Florida Avenue NE from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Engine 30 at 50 49th Street NE from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Engine 33 at 101 Atlantic Street SE from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

DC Public Schools

DC Public Schools (DCPS) families are reminded that in order to support a safe return from Winter Break, DCPS will require all students and staff to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before returning to school on Thursday, January 6. The test for students must be administered and uploaded on Wednesday, January 5. DCPS families may now pick up a COVID-19 test kit from any DCPS school on Tuesday, January 4, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, January 5, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Families must upload their child’s negative test results to dcps.dc.gov/safereturn by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5. DCPS staff must take a COVID-19 test and upload their test results on Tuesday, January 4.

Snow Emergency

The Snow Emergency remains in effect until Tuesday, January 4 at 7:00 a.m. The Snow Team deployed at midnight on Monday, January 3 and plows worked throughout the night and day to salt and clear roads. Now that snowfall has ended and plowing crews have made significant progress on major roads, the DC Snow Team will continue to clear all city streets with a high focus on residential streets. Crews will work through Tuesday night and residents are asked to remain off the roads as much as possible to give the crews room to operate. The Snow Team is also removing snow overnight at municipal buildings, DC Public Schools, first responder locations, hypothermia centers, homeless shelters, and COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites.

While the snow emergency is in effect, motorists may not park on snow emergency routes and vehicles parked on these routes may be towed. Find a map of the snow emergency routes at snow.dc.gov. To learn where a vehicle has been towed, call the Towed Vehicle Locator office at (202) 541-6083, or go to http://dpw.dc.gov/service/locate-towed-vehicle.

At the conclusion of the Snow Emergency, parking enforcement will resume citywide including streetcar enforcement.

Trash Collection

Yesterday, it was announced that trash, recycling, and Christmas tree collections will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Monday will be serviced Tuesday. DPW crews will be out picking up trash tomorrow and will service routes depending on conditions. Residents should continue to put their items out for pickup according to the one-day slide schedule.

Downed Trees

Residents are encouraged to report all downed trees and concerns of broken branches to 311.

Cold Weather Emergency Alert

The Cold Weather Emergency Alert remains in effect. If you see someone outside in need of shelter or a welfare check, call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or dial 311. If there is an immediate risk to safety call 911. Transportation to shelter is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Winter Weather Tips