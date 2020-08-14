Dayton man Christopher O. Gibson sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting mail carrier

(STL.News) – A Dayton man was sentenced via video conference in federal court today to 120 months in prison for shooting a United States Postal Service mail carrier.

Christopher O. Gibson, 47, pleaded guilty in May to using a firearm during a crime of violence. Gibson shot the postal worker as the worker delivered mail near Gibson’s home on Arlene Avenue in Dayton. According to court documents, on Jan. 3, Gibson fired at the letter carrier three times, striking him once in the leg. The Dayton Police Department recovered video of the incident from a Ring doorbell camera located near the area of the shooting. “This defendant pulled a firearm on a federal worker and then fired it at him,” U.S. Attorney DeVillers said. “After shooting the weapon, Gibson fled from the scene, destroying evidence of his crime along the way. All of this resulted from the defendant’s apparent dissatisfaction with his mail service. He deserves this prison time.” Tosha Dennis, Acting Inspector in Charge of the Pittsburgh Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service stated, “This investigation was an excellent example of a great partnership between the Dayton Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. I fully commend the hard work and countless hours put forth by both agencies, which led to Gibson being arrested and convicted.”

Gibson was charged by federal criminal complaint on Jan. 8 and indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 14. He has remained in custody since his arrest. Congress sets the minimum and maximum statutory sentence. Sentencing of the defendant is determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

