Dayton Jones Charged By U.S. Attorney With Production Of Child Porn

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Russell Coleman is today announcing the arrest of Dayton Jones, 24, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Jones has been charged via a federal Criminal Complaint with one count of producing child sex abuse material, that is, child pornography.

“This prosecution is about one thing and one thing only, Mr. Jones’ conduct in harming someone’s child in the Western District of Kentucky in violation of federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “It serves as a reminder that despite these uncertain times, Kentucky families are well-served by some inspiring federal, state, and local law enforcement professionals that put themselves at risk to protect our kids.”

“FBI Louisville stands ready, alongside our federal, state, and local partners, to find and hold accountable criminals who seek to exploit one of our most vulnerable populations, our children,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown, FBI Louisville Field Office. “Even in these trying times, our investigators will work tirelessly to ensure the citizens of the Commonwealth of Kentucky are protected from those who seek to victimize them.”

Jones is charged for conduct which occurred in October 2014. He created a video depicting child pornography. He created and shared the video with others, using the social media application Snapchat. Jones previously pled guilty to state charges involving sodomy, wanton endangerment, and distribution of material depicting the sexual performance of a minor, in Christian Circuit Court Case Number 14-CR-588.

Jones faces a mandatory minimum 15-year sentence in federal prison. The maximum potential penalties are 30 years in prison, a $250,000.00 fine, and Supervised Release of five years up to and including life. There is no parole in the federal system.

Today’s charging is the direct result of career prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office working side-by-side with law enforcement officials investigating the case. The case was investigated by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, and the United States Marshals Service, who all played critical roles in advancing the federal charges and securing Jones’ arrest.

