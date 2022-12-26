Day 1 of Santa Rally? D-Street investors richer by Rs 5.5 lakh crore: 5 key factors

In what could be the beginning of a Santa Rally on Dalal Street from today, equity investors were left richer by Rs 5.5 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE shot up to Rs 277.6 lakh crore.

Here are the 5 key factors driving the stock market rally:

1) Santa Rally

Only time will tell whether we are on Day 1 of the Santa Rally on Monday. However, history shows that there is an 85% chance of investors being gifted with a Santa Rally.

During this period of 7 trading sessions, Nifty has given a 2% average return in the last 21 years since 2001-2002. There have been only 3 instances in 2013-14, 2015-16, and 2017-18 when the index spoiled the festive mood.

2) Short covering

Analysts say that Friday’s sell-off was triggered by HNIs and retail which, in turn, triggered margin calls in momentum stocks that led to steep cuts in these segments.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at , said short covering was highly likely this week. “Usually, such an event takes a while to recoup. However, the losses have been unilateral, with 87% of F&O stocks witnessing long unwinding and 89% of NSE stocks witnessing at least 5% losses from the last week’s high. This signals that fear is at an extreme. Usually, such situations see a rebound,” he said.

3) Global markets

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed 0.6% higher as investors assessed inflation data against rate hikes and recession fears. Wall Street would be shut for a Christmas holiday today.

In Asian markets, trading was thin with Hong Kong, Sydney, and several other places shut. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6% to 26,393.32 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.2% to 2,318.54. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.5% to 3,061.93 and the SET in Bangkok added 0.6%.

4) DII buying

On Friday, when the FIIs sold Rs 706.84 crore worth of Indian stocks, domestic institutional investors were busy making the most of the correction. NSDL data shows that DIIs were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,399 crore on Friday.

5) Technical factors

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the weekly charts. Analysts said the key resistance level for Nifty50 stood at 18,100 and on the downside 17,500 can act as strong support.

