Dawn Sentenced for Role in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

Berkeley County woman, Angela Dawn Gregory sentenced for role in drug trafficking conspiracy

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Angela Dawn Gregory, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to XX months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Gregory, 43, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Base, and Cocaine Hydrochloride.” Gregory admitted to working with others to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine base, and cocaine hydrochloride from August 2020 to June 2021 in Berkeley County and elsewhere.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lara Omps-Botteicher and Timothy D. Helman prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the West Virginia State Police; Customs and Border Protection; FBI-New York Safe Streets Task Force; and the New Jersey State Police investigated. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania assisted.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today