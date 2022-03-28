Davon Williams Charged with Meth Trafficking, Illegal Firearms

Driver Who Led Officers on High-Speed Chase, Davon R. Williams Charged with Meth Trafficking, Illegal Firearms

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) A man who led police officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 was charged in federal court today with illegally possessing several firearms and more than two kilograms of methamphetamine.

Davon R. Williams, 28, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms, one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to an affidavit filed in support of today’s federal criminal complaint, Independence, Mo., police officers saw an orange Hyundai that had been reported as stolen parked on the west side of Hometown Studios, 14800 E. 42nd Street in Independence at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26. An officer placed a portable tire deflation device underneath the front passenger tire of the Hyundai to deflate the tire if someone attempted to leave in the vehicle. Officers kept the vehicle under surveillance until Williams got into the driver’s seat and a woman (who is not charged in this case) got into the front passenger’s seat. Williams was carrying a black zip bag and a white trash bag in one hand while shouldering a black backpack.

Police officers attempted to box in the Hyundai with their patrol cars, but Williams was able to flee from officers and circle around the parking lot, maneuvering through multiple parked vehicles as well as the police vehicles attempting to block him in. Williams made it to 42nd Street, where he began accelerating as police officers pursued him. Williams traveled to Noland Road before going onto the ramp to I-70, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

Due to the substantial public safety risk by Williams entering into oncoming traffic, officers terminated their pursuit. An officer saw the Hyundai farther down the interstate, in the grass, with Williams and the woman running from the vehicle. Williams was carrying a black backpack. The woman was caught and taken into custody.

Williams was found walking westbound next to U.S. 40 Highway and began running from officers. An Independence police sergeant deployed his Taser, which struck Williams in the left elbow, and Williams continued to run and jumped the guard rail under the I-70 bridge on the south side of U.S. 40 Highway. The police sergeant jumped the guard rail and grabbed Williams, who was trying to jump back on the highway. They struggled and Williams was taken into custody.

Officers searched Williams, who had $7,581 and .9 grams of crack cocaine in his pants pockets. The backpack, which was located nearby, contained an SAR Arms 9mm firearm, 314 grams of marijuana, 92.4 grams of cocaine, 4.6 grams of powder cocaine, a plastic sandwich bag with five 30-milligram Oxycodone pills, and a sandwich bag that contained multiple sandwich bags with various pills believed to be ecstasy. On the ground next to the backpack was a loaded FNS 9mm handgun.

Officers searched the stolen Hyundai, which had severe damage, including airbag deployment. Officers found an AR-15 style rifle with no serial number in the back seat, loaded with 27 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and an additional round chambered. A black duffle bag, also in the back seat, contained a freezer bag with 1.022 kilograms of methamphetamine, a freezer bag with 1.027 kilograms of methamphetamine, a freezer bag with 111 grams of methamphetamine, a freezer bag with 170 grams of methamphetamine, and six sandwich bags that each contained between 26 and 29 grams of marijuana. A large white trash bag that contained three bags with a total of 1.238 kilograms of marijuana was also in the back seat.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Williams has two prior felony convictions for the distribution, delivery, or manufacture of a controlled substance.

The charges contained in this complaint are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Foley. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Project Safe Neighborhoods

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today