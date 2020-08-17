DaVita Commences Self-Tender Offer To Purchase For Cash Shares Of Its Common Stock

DENVER, CO (STL.News) DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) (“DaVita”), a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally and one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the United States, announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer for shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.0 billion at a price per share of not less than $77.00 and not more than $88.00. The tender offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on September 14, 2020, unless extended by DaVita or otherwise terminated. Tenders of shares must be made on or prior to the expiration of the tender offer and may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration of the tender offer, in each case, in accordance with the procedures described in the tender offer materials.

A modified “Dutch auction” tender offer allows shareholders to indicate how many shares and at what price within DaVita’s specified range they wish to tender. Based on the number of shares tendered and the prices specified by the tendering shareholders, DaVita will determine the lowest price per share within the specified range that will enable DaVita to purchase shares having an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.0 billion. DaVita also reserves the right, in the event that more than $1.0 billion of its shares are tendered in the tender offer at or below the purchase price, to purchase at its option up to an additional number of outstanding shares of common stock not to exceed 2% of the total number of its shares of common stock (exclusive of any shares of common stock held by or for DaVita’s account or by or for the account of any of DaVita’s subsidiaries) without amending or extending the tender offer. All shares purchased by DaVita in the tender offer will be purchased at the same price. Shareholders whose shares are purchased in the tender offer will be paid the determined purchase price in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, promptly after the expiration of the tender offer.

DaVita expects to finance the share purchases in the tender offer with cash on hand, and to the extent necessary, borrowings under its currently undrawn $1.0 billion revolving line of credit under its senior secured credit facilities. The tender offer is not conditioned upon the receipt of financing or any minimum number of shares being tendered, but it is subject to certain other conditions. The tender offer documents contain tendering instructions and a complete explanation of the tender offer’s terms and conditions.

The dealer manager for the tender offer is BofA Securities, Inc. Georgeson LLC is serving as information agent for the tender offer and Computershare Inc. is serving as the depositary for the tender offer.

Neither DaVita, its directors, the dealer manager, the information agent, nor the depositary makes any recommendation as to whether to tender shares or as to the price at which to tender them.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE