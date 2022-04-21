Orleans Parish Man, David Singleton Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Offenses

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DAVID SINGLETON, age 62, of New Orleans, pled guilty to violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act. Specifically, SINGLETON pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B) and 846.

According to court documents, SINGLETON possessed over 500 grams of cocaine hydrochloride on about October 20, 2017 in New Orleans.

SINGLETON faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment, up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $8,000,000, at least 8 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. United States District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle set sentencing for July 20, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the New Orleans Police Department in investigating this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan L. Shih is in charge of the prosecution.

