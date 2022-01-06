David Satterfield as US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

I look forward to welcoming Ambassador David Satterfield in the coming days as the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa once Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman ends his appointment.

When we asked Ambassador Feltman to take on this role in early 2021, we had intended his appointment to be for less than a year. However, the ongoing instability in the Horn of Africa and the region’s interlinked political, security, and humanitarian challenges demand sustained focus by the United States. Ambassador Satterfield’s decades of diplomatic experience and work amidst some of the world’s most challenging conflicts will be instrumental in our continued effort to promote a peaceful and prosperous Horn of Africa and to advance U.S. interests in this strategic region.

I deeply appreciate Ambassador Satterfield’s willingness to take on this role and look forward to working with him closely in this new capacity. Ambassador Feltman will continue to serve the State Department in an advisory capacity, working closely with me and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee. We are fortunate to be able to rely on these two extraordinary diplomats in support of U.S. diplomacy amidst the regional challenges and opportunities we face.