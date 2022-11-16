David Ortiz, Tom Brady, Larry David named among defendants in lawsuit over FTX cryptocurrency exchange collapse – WCVB Boston

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and quarterback Tom Brady are listed along with numerous other athletes and celebrities in a class action lawsuit filed Tuesday over the sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Miami, Florida, where Bahamas-based FTX had recently purchased naming rights for the home arena of the Miami Heat.It states that plaintiff Edwin Garrison, of Oklahoma, purchased an unregistered security from FTX and funded it “with a sufficient amount of crypto assets to earn interest on his holdings.” Garrison alleges that he decided to invest with FTX after being exposed to “misrepresentations and omissions” about the platform. Because Brady, Ortiz and other listed defendants acted as brand ambassadors, the lawsuit alleges they are liable for damages sustained by investors. Other famous defendants include supermodel Gisele Bundchen, “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary, Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and his entire team, former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback William Trevor Lawrence, Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani, tennis player Naomi Osaka and actor-comedian-writer Larry David. FTX’s founder and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, is also named as a defendant.”Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment—like these Defendants—to raise funds and drive American consumers to invest in the (yield-bearing accounts), which were offered and sold largely from the FTX Entities’ domestic base of operations here in Miami, Florida, pouring billions of dollars into the Deceptive FTX Platform to keep the whole scheme afloat,” the lawsuit states.One of the counts included in the lawsuit is an allegation of civil conspiracy. “The FTX Entities and Defendants made numerous misrepresentations and omissions to Plaintiff and Class Members about the Deceptive FTX Platform in order to induce confidence and to drive consumers to invest in what was ultimately a Ponzi scheme, misleading customers and prospective customers with the false impression that any cryptocurrency assets held on the Deceptive FTX Platform were safe and were not being invested in unregistered securities,” the lawsuit states. FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, sending tsunami-like waves through the cryptocurrency industry, which has seen a fair share of volatility and turmoil this year, including a sharp decline in price for bitcoin and other digital assets. Other crypto firms are failing as a result of FTX’s unraveling, events reminiscent of the domino-like meltdowns of the 2008 financial crisis.Just days after FTX’s collapse, the public is starting to get a feel of how messy the bankruptcy case could be. Users remain frustratingly in the dark about when they might get their funds back, if at all. In a court filing, FTX’s lawyers said there were already more than 100,000 claims against the company and estimated that figure could grow to more than 1 million, most of them customers, once the case is complete. The court ordered FTX to provide at least a list of the company’s 50 biggest creditors by Nov. 18.Meanwhile, The Associated Press reported that FTX and its CEO are under investigation by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed.The Associated Press contributed to this report.

