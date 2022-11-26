David Linton's trading tips to achieve investment success

David Linton is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Updata, an analytical service that delivers the best technical analysis software. Linton is a well-known commentator on financial markets in the UK. He has appeared on BBC television, ITN News, Bloomberg and CNBC finance channels and has written for The Mail on Sunday, Shares Magazine and the Investors Chronicle.He has taught technical analysis to thousands of traders and investors in Europe over the last two decades. Linton is the author of Cloud Charts, Trading Success with the Ichimoku Technique which was published by Updata.