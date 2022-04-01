David H. Estes sworn in as Judicial Appointee to continue serving as U.S. Attorney for Southern District

U.S. Attorney Estes will serve until a presidential appointee is confirmed

AUGUSTA, GA (STL.News) David H. Estes will continue to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia after his appointment by the U.S. District Court judges of the Southern District.

U.S. Attorney Estes took the oath of office Friday, April 1, in the courtroom of U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall. The appointment is effective April 5.

“The excellent staff in the Southern District of Georgia and our outstanding law enforcement partners continue to work together to keep our communities safe,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “I am honored to serve alongside these dedicated professionals on behalf of our citizens as we work together to uphold the law and defend access to justice throughout this district. I have directed my staff that my priorities are curtailing violent crime and aggressively investigating and prosecuting COVID relief related fraud.”

As First Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District, Estes was named Acting U.S. Attorney under the Vacancies Reform Act after the resignation Feb. 9, 2021, of then-U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. Estes became U.S. Attorney by Attorney General appointment in December 2021 for a term of 120 days. Now, by appointment of the Southern District U.S. Court, he will serve until a U.S. Attorney is nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office encompasses 43 counties along the east side of the state, from Wilkes County in the north, along the Georgia coast, to the Florida border in the south, and as far west as Laurens County. The U.S. Attorney serves as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. Attorney Estes, a native of Scottsboro, Ala., received an Associates in Business and his Regular Army commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Marion Military Institute (1987) and a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Auburn University (1989), and in 1993 received his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla. From 1987 to 1994 he served as a Field Artillery Officer in the Alabama and Oklahoma Army National Guard, and after law school served on active duty with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for three years at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.

In 1997, Estes joined the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Violent Crimes Division, as a violent crime prosecutor. During this time, Estes rejoined the Alabama Army National Guard as a Judge Advocate. In 2002, Estes joined the United States Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama (Huntsville Branch Office) as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. Estes assumed the duties of First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia in January 2018.

In his military career, Estes deployed to Iraq from 2004-2005 with the 122nd Corps Support Group and served as the Deputy Staff Judge Advocate and Chief, Military Justice. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Iraq. In October 2013 he was promoted to Colonel and assumed the Staff Judge Advocate position for the 167th Theatre Sustainment Command. Col. Estes previously served as the very first Regional Defense Counsel for the Army National Guard. Estes recently retired from the Army after more than 34 years of military service. He was twice awarded the Legion of Merit Medal for his accomplishments.

Estes and his wife, Connie, have six children: Garrett, Madison, Everett, Gracie, Abby, and Hamilton, and are members of Christ Church Anglican in Savannah.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today