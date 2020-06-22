David Green Arrested in 7th Offense OWI by JPD

Janesville, WI (STL.News) On 06-21-20 at 4:11 a.m. Janesville Police Department Officers responded to the area of N. Washington St. and Mole Ave. for a report of a traffic accident. Upon arrival officers found a vehicle that was north on N. Washington St. struck 2 parked vehicles and then an Alliant Energy power pole. The driver was identified as David Green. David showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety testing. David was arrested for 7th offense OWI. Prior to being transported David resisted officers so he was also charged with Resisting an Officer. David was held at the Rock County Jail on a Probation Violation and his fresh charges. David did not suffer any injuries as a result of the accident.

Arrested:

David R. Green

50 year old male

Janesville resident

Charges:

7th Offense OWI

Resisting an Officer

Probation Violation

Incident Number: JV2028401

Location: N. Washington St. / Mole Ave.

By: Sgt. Dammen

Date: 06-22-20

Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3:6 Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

