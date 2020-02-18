Davenport Man Jonathan Folker sentenced to Prison for Tax Crimes

(STL.News) – Jonathan Folker, age 39, of Davenport, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 15 months in prison on each of two counts of Tax Evasion and Making and Subscribing a False Tax Return, those terms to run concurrent. Folker was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. Folker was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $256,783, with interest.

On June 5, 2019, the United States Attorney’s Office filed a two-count Information charging Folker with Tax Evasion and Making and Subscribing a false tax return. A plea agreement was entered on August 20, 2019, and Folker admitted he failed to file income tax returns for several years and had a total tax liability of $256,783. Folker also admitted he made and subscribed a false Form 1040 for the tax year 2012.

This case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service- Criminal Investigations and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

