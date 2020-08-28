Davenport Man Darvill Jimmy Joseph Bragg Found Guilty by Jury of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) – On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, a federal jury found Darvill Jimmy Joseph Bragg, age 25, of Davenport, guilty of the offense of felon in possession of a firearm.

The trial began on August 24, 2020. The Government presented witnesses who testified about a shooting involving Bragg that occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 25, 2019 in the parking lot of an apartment building in Davenport. Government witnesses also testified about a traffic stop, approximately three hours after the shooting, of a vehicle in which Bragg was the front seat passenger. The stop occurred near the same parking lot where the shooting occurred.

During the stop, Davenport Police Officers recovered a Taurus Judge, .45 caliber revolver in the front passenger door bin of the vehicle.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 15, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., at the Federal Courthouse in Davenport. If the Court determines Bragg is subject to the provisions of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(e) (the Armed Career Criminal Act), he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison.

In 2011, in Rock Island (Illinois) Circuit Court, Bragg was convicted of two armed robberies, Class X felonies, both of which involved the use of a firearm. In 2015, in Scott County (Iowa) District Court, Bragg was convicted of Willful Injury, a Class C felony, for an incident in which he shot and injured another man.

This investigation was conducted by the Davenport Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

