Dason Ku Sentenced for Receipt of Child Pornography

Whiting Man, Dason Ku Sentenced to Federal Prison for Receipt of Child Pornography

A man who received child pornography was sentenced August 2, 2022 to 5 years in federal prison.

Dason Ku, age 42, from Whiting, IA, received the prison term after a May 11, 2022, guilty plea to receipt of child pornography. At his plea hearing, Ku admitted that on October 24, 2018, he knowingly received visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Ku was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Ku was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to victims. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today