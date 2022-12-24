Dash (DASH) Rises 2.15%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Dash (DASH) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the Digital Money has increased 2.15% to $44.04.

InvestorsObserver gives Dash a moderate volatility rank of 27, placing it in the bottom 27% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

DASH’s moderate volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Dash price is trading above resistance. With support at $42.71 and resistance around $43.44. This leaves Dash out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

