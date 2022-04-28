Darwuin Sai Kabrera Admits to Deadly Smuggling Incident

Honduran national, Darwuin Sai Kabrera-Garsia admits to deadly smuggling incident

(STL.News) A 26-year-old Honduran man has pleaded guilty to transporting undocumented aliens resulting in a death, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Darwuin Sai Kabrera-Garsia pleaded guilty to smuggling three non-U.S. citizens resulting in the death of one.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Kabrera-Garsia acted as a brush guide to smuggle three non-U.S. citizens from Mexico into the United States. Kabrera-Garsia and the group crossed Texas Highway 83. At that time, an oncoming SUV struck an individual of the group. She died at the scene.

U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana will impose sentencing at a future date. If convicted, Kabrera-Garsia faces up to life in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Kabrera-Garsia has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Border Patrol and the Laredo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Isaac and Anthony G. Brown are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today