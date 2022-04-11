Darryl Russell Sentenced for Narcotics Distribution Offense

New Haven Man, Darryl Russell Sentenced to Federal Prison for Narcotics Distribution Offense

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that DARRYL RUSSELL, 33, of New Haven, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 27 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin, cocaine and crack.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 13, 2021, New Haven Police encountered James Lee as he was sitting in a car at a gas station. The car had fled from police on March 8. A search of Lee’s person revealed $3,815 and a search of the car revealed $3,443. Officers then found a hidden compartment in the vehicle’s center counsel that contained heroin, crack and cocaine packaged for distribution, and a loaded 9mm handgun.

On the morning of April 5, 2021, a New Haven Police detective traveling in an unmarked police cruiser in the area of Orange Street and Wall Street identified another car that had fled from West Haven Police during an attempted traffic stop on April 1. The detective followed the car to a location of Brown Street, where he observed occupants of the vehicle engage in what appeared to be street-level drug transactions, and then to a location on Elm Street.

On Elm Street, Lee, who had been released on bond, and Russell exited the car and entered a building. Lee was arrested after he exited the building. Russell ignored commands not to leave the scene but was apprehended a short distance away after he was found hiding in a trash can. A search of their car revealed heroin, crack and cocaine packaged for distribution, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Russell has been detained since May 21, 2021. On that date, he possessed additional narcotics packaged for distribution and more than $1,000 in cash. On September 14, 2021, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (“crack”).

Lee pleaded guilty to the same charge and, on February 14, 2022, he was sentenced to 46 months of imprisonment.

This matter was investigated by the New Haven Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel J. Gentile.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today