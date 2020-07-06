Darlene Knight Wanted for Shooting Latonia Johnson at Birthday Party

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Darlene R. Knight, 48, is wanted for Saturday night’s murder of Latonia Johnson, 50, who was fatally shot at 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Rothwood Apartments on Rothwood Avenue in Madison.

The investigation shows that the two women attended a birthday party at the complex and, while there, got into a fist fight. Knight initially left in a vehicle, but returned as Johnson was in the parking lot preparing to leave. Witnesses reported that Knight got out of her car armed with a pistol and began to point it at Johnson. Johnson charged toward Knight. Knight fired. Johnson was hit and died at the scene. Knight fled prior to police arrival.

An arrest warrant has been issued charging Knight, who is last known to have lived on Elizabeth Road, with criminal homicide. Anyone seeing her or knowing her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

