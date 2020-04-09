Darknet Vendor William Burgamy IV Arrested on Distribution and Money Laundering Charges

(STL.News) – A Maryland man was arrested today on charges related to his alleged unlawful distribution of medications through the Darknet, and money laundering involving Bitcoin.

According to court documents, William Anderson Burgamy IV, 32, of Hanover, recently posted on his Darknet market vendor page: “Even with Corona Virus [sic] the shop is running at full speed.”

“I want to offer thanks and praise to our local law enforcement partners for moving forward with this public safety investigation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The selflessness and bravery being exercised by our law enforcement partners every day, but especially now, deserves broad public recognition and thanks.”

Burgamy, who is not a pharmacist, has allegedly illegally operated as the Darknet vendor NeverPressedRX (NPRX) since at least August 2019. The NPRX vendor store claimed to sell authentic medications, including prescription opioids, sourced from United States pharmacies. NPRX had thousands of recorded sales on a major Darknet market. Burgamy allegedly laundered the proceeds of his criminal activity by cashing out his Bitcoin cryptocurrency drug payments into United States dollars and moving the funds through a variety of accounts, including his business bank accounts, in an effort to conceal and disguise the nature and source of his illicit proceeds.

According to court documents, law enforcement, in coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, conducted online undercover operations targeting NPRX. Since January, undercover federal agents made numerous purchases of medications, including prescription opioids, from Burgamy’s NPRX Darknet account. After identifying Burgamy, investigators surveilled him as he conducted numerous trips to local post offices, where he allegedly mailed prescription drugs to various Darknet buyers, including to the undercover federal agents in the Eastern District of Virginia.

During the execution of a search warrant inside Burgamy’s residence, law enforcement discovered what appeared to be thousands of prescription opioid pills and at least eight firearms, including two loaded AR-15 assault rifles.

Burgamy is charged with distribution of controlled substances and money laundering, and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison if convicted. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Kevin Vorndran, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Criminal Division; Mark S. McCormack, Special Agent in Charge, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations, Metro Washington Field Office; Peter R. Rendina, Inspector in Charge of the Washington Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; Jesse R. Fong, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Field Division, made the announcement. The FBI’s Baltimore Field Office and the Anne Arundel County Police Department assisted in executing the arrest. Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh is prosecuting the case.

